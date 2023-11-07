Royce & Associates LP Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.70% of Arlo Technologies worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,700,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,026,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.09% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,842,457.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

