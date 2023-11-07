Royce & Associates LP Has $18.31 Million Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,571 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.52% of Wabash National worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $966.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNC. DA Davidson cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

