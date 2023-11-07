Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,075 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.37% of Valley National Bancorp worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

