Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.32% of Artivion worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $5,651,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 121,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE AORT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Artivion Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.