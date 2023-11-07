Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,120 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 125,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,445.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,513.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1,478.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,276.05 and a 1 year high of $1,617.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

