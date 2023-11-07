Royce & Associates LP Sells 227,196 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 227,196 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.9 %

LPG opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,360. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.