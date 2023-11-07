Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.31% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

