Royce & Associates LP Sells 7,595 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.57% of ACV Auctions worth $15,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 30,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,540 shares of company stock worth $7,496,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. B. Riley Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

