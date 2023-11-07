Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,924 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.30% of Axcelis Technologies worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies



Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

