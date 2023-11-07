Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249,014 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.74% of First Bancshares worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 283,354 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 391,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 268,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 201,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 160,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

FBMS stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.