Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7208 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SBR opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $868.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

