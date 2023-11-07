Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7208 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.
Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE SBR opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $868.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBR
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabine Royalty Trust
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- You won’t believe what Buffett’s latest investments reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.