Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $414.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of SAIA opened at $383.06 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day moving average is $361.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

