Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,063 shares of company stock worth $139,991,119. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $211.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

