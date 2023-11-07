SandRidge Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.33. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SD shares. TheStreet raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at SandRidge Energy

In other news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $76,678.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 691.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 66.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

