Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,819,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

