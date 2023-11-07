Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 153102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 256,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.