Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.67.

Savaria stock opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.70.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8892327 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

