Savers Value Village (SVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SVV opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

SVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $304,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

