Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,695. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

