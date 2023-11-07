Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$32.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARX. Stifel Canada cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.35. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.34 and a 52 week high of C$23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

