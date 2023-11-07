Scotiabank Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.69.

TSE:POU opened at C$31.26 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. Company insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

