Scotiabank Lowers Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$17.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.74. The stock has a market cap of C$995.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of C$198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8892327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

