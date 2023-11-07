Scotiabank Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$72.75

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$75.50 to C$72.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.81.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.00 and a 12 month high of C$82.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.