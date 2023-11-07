Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Get Seagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $214.24 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day moving average of $201.49.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.