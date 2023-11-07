Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

