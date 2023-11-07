Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,006,000 after buying an additional 512,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

