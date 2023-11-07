Sepio Capital LP Acquires 1,036 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $731,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.81. The company had a trading volume of 792,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $263.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.35 and a 1-year high of $580.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

