Sepio Capital LP Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2,838.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 768,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,904. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

