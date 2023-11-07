Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 1,546,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,996,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

