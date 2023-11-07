Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $824.49. 35,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,872. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $781.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $907.96.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

