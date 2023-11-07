Sepio Capital LP Buys 2,711 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.81% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $707.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.