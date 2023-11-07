Sepio Capital LP Buys 44,271 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 1.45% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,658,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,609,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,769,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,420. The firm has a market cap of $345.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

