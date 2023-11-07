Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Meta Platforms by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,999 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.23. 3,031,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,554,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.79 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

