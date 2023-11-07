Sepio Capital LP Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 735,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,464. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

