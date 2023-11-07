Sepio Capital LP Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $243.82. 686,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,649. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $453.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

