Sepio Capital LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,680. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.