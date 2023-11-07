Sepio Capital LP Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,091,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,731,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $689.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

