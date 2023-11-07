Sepio Capital LP Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $130.70. 54,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

