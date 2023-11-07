Sepio Capital LP Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,077. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.