Sepio Capital LP Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $146.74. 268,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,006. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

