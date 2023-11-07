Sepio Capital LP Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $642.67. 101,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

