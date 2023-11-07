Sepio Capital LP Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. 1,002,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,662,944. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

