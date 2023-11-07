Sepio Capital LP Has $4.40 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,553 shares of company stock valued at $31,785,930. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,992. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $465.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

