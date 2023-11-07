Sepio Capital LP Has $4.57 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,131 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HP were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 22,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,537 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,840,000 after purchasing an additional 815,497 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 180,022 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

HP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 919,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.