Sepio Capital LP Has $5.31 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after acquiring an additional 859,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,951,578. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $570.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,113. The company has a market cap of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.