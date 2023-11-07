Sepio Capital LP Has $5.60 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 12.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $35.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.52. 1,123,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,472. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.51 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.