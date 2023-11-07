Sepio Capital LP Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nucor by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 107,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

