Sepio Capital LP Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.67. The stock had a trading volume of 581,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

