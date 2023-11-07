Sepio Capital LP Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.88. 493,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

