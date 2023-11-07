Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,712,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

